Forza Horizon 4 to be delisted by the end of the year

The now five-year-old Forza Horizon 4 has reached the end of the road and will disappear from all digital platforms at the end of the year. This is announced by Microsoft and Playground Games who, due to licence rights, cannot (or will not) continue to keep the title alive.

Already today, all downloadable bonus material has been taken down and on December 15, Forza Horizon 4 will also disappear. A blog post on Forza.net states the following:

"Due to licensing and agreements with our partners, Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from digital platforms (Microsoft Store and Steam) on December 15, 2024. This means the game and its additional content will no longer be available for purchase through online stores."

If you've already purchased the game, you'll still have access to it through your library, and physical copies of Horizon 4 will continue to work.

"On December 15, Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from stores and Xbox Game Pass. This means the game and its additional content will no longer be available for purchase. Players who already own the game and its content will be able to download and play it as normal, including its offline, online, and multiplayer features; physical copies of the game purchased after this date will also work and will be able to use online features."

