Forza Horizon 4 is getting a new game mode called "Super7"

Ever since its initial launch, Forza Horizon 4 has been receiving a lot of love from its creator. Playground Games has been spending a huge amount of time to bring us more updates, including new cars, new environments and new modes. Did we hear new modes? Yes, now here comes one more: as we are getting "Super7".

This new mode basically lets players build your own stunt tracks with some premade parts by using the creation tools, these custom courses can be put on the FH4 map anywhere you want, and you can also share them with the player community. Sounds neat, right?

Playground Games has also released a new trailer, you can check the video above.

Are you looking forward to trying some ridiculously difficult courses created by other players?

Super 7 mode is scheduled to arrive today (December 8), and it's free.