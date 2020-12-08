LIVE

Call of the Sea
Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 is getting a new game mode called "Super7"

The new mode is dropping today, December 8, and it's free!

Ever since its initial launch, Forza Horizon 4 has been receiving a lot of love from its creator. Playground Games has been spending a huge amount of time to bring us more updates, including new cars, new environments and new modes. Did we hear new modes? Yes, now here comes one more: as we are getting "Super7".

This new mode basically lets players build your own stunt tracks with some premade parts by using the creation tools, these custom courses can be put on the FH4 map anywhere you want, and you can also share them with the player community. Sounds neat, right?

Playground Games has also released a new trailer, you can check the video above.

Are you looking forward to trying some ridiculously difficult courses created by other players?

Super 7 mode is scheduled to arrive today (December 8), and it's free.

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4
Written by Kim Orremark

"It's genuinely fun, wonderfully beautiful, fast as hell, and well-stocked with both cars and content. And it all feels very familiar."



