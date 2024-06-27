Forza Horizon 4 has exploded in popularity on Steam following delisting news

HQ

Gamers are flocking like never before to race through the British countryside in Forza Horizon 4. This follows the recent announcement that the game will disappear from all digital platforms on December 15 this year.

On Steam, the number of players has increased by 600 per cent, and Forza Horizon 4 has also managed to climb up the list of the best-selling games of the moment, where it reached an impressive tenth place.

Forza Horizon 4 is currently on sale at a very favourable price and for those of you who might be missing it from your digital collections, there has never been a better time to secure a copy of Playground Games' acclaimed racing party.

Have you taken the opportunity to buy Forza Horizon 4 now that it's on sale at a bargain price?