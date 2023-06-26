Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Horizon 1 and 2's online services are shutting down in August

The single-player experience will remain accessible and playable.

If you're one of the few individuals who hasn't migrated from Forza Horizon 1 and 2 to Forza Horizon 3, 4, or 5, then we have some bad news for you. Developer Turn 10 Studios has revealed that online services for the first two instalments into the series will be shutting down in a couple of months time.

As noted in a blog post, matchmaking, leaderboards, and online user generated content features (including liveries, vinyls, photos, tuning setups) will all become unavailable starting from August 22, 2023.

Anyone who does still frequent these games will be able to play the entirety of the single-player elements without problem, as these will remain accessible and playable.

Are you part of the playerbase who still frequent Colorado and Southern Europe in Forza Horizon 1 and 2?

Forza Horizon

