Fortnite's Uncharted skins are out today

Even though the Uncharted movie has been out for over a week in some places around the world, the film opens in the United States today, hence why it's taken so long for Fortnite to officially debut its Uncharted skins in-game.

The skins come in multiple kinds, with the Nathan Drake one featuring two styles: an Uncharted 4: A Thief's End version and an Uncharted movie (Tom Holland) version, with both styles able to be switched between in the Locker.

As for Chloe Fraser, she is getting a similar treatment, with her outfit framed around either the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy version of the character or the Uncharted movie (Sophia Taylor Ali) version. Alike Nathan Drake, both styles can be switched between in the Locker.

But these aren't the only Uncharted goodies coming to Epic's battle royale today, as the Uncharted set includes the Second Hand Saber Pickaxe, the Parashurama Axe Pickaxe, and the Update Journal Emote.

Similarly, to fit the treasure hunting theme of Uncharted, Fortnite players can embark on their own quests in-game, by finding and following Drake's Maps to buried treasure to discover a cache of loot.

The full Uncharted crossover will be available in Fortnite from 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET, with the complete bundle expected to come in at 2,500 V-Bucks.