Fortnite's Tron crossover gets officially revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, we reported on the next crossover that was coming to Fortnite, one that was expected to be bringing some form of a Tron crossover to the massive battle royale title. Well, today that crossover has become a reality as Epic Games has released a blog post showing off the Tron outfits coming to the game.

The End of the Line collection is bringing a variety of outfits each with unique appearances, including Cypher, Firewall, Proxy, Datapath, Packet, Bitstream, Commandline, Upload, Io, and Bandwidth, all of which have removable helmets. Similarly, the Light Cycle is arriving in the title as a Glider, and the Identity Discs will be coming as Back Bling and as a Pickaxe.

The price for each skin is set to be 1,500 V-Bucks, where each comes with the Identity Disc Back Bling and a Pickaxe. As for the Light Cycle Glider however, that is a separate item that costs 800 V-Bucks.

Take a look at the set below.