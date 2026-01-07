Fortnite's South Park crossover will arrive on Friday

HQ

Considering the many, many crossovers and collaborations that have arrived in Fortnite over the years, it's somewhat surprising that South Park has never been featured. This is changing soon though, as a crossover will be launching later this week.

We don't yet have firm details and information about what to expect from this collaboration, but a teaser image from Epic Games does confirm when it will launch. January 9, 2026 is the date that we can no doubt expect to find skins that bring Stan, Kenny, Kyle, Cartman, and likely some other famous faces to the battle royale title.

With launch just a couple of days away, stay tuned for more information. What would you like to see from South Park's debut in Fortnite?