Fortnite's Rainbow Royale event celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community

Epic Games has welcomed another event into its iconic battle royale, Fortnite. This event is called Rainbow Royale and is designed as a way to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, and is doing so by offering up a range of free gear for players to claim.

Set to be available in-game until July 27, Fortnite players can currently grab four Rainbow Royale sprays, including the Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Llama, Vibrant Boogie, and the Vibrant Star, as well as the Sunshine & Rainbows weapon wrap, and the Take a'bow emote.

Likewise, there is currently a rainbow flag prop available in Fortnite Creative mode, as well as a bunch of different songs from LGBTQIA+ musical artists on the various stations that can be found in the Battle Royale mode.

In other Fortnite news, Epic Games has welcomed back the Short Nite event to its Party Royale mode, so that interested players can check out a series of animated, online shorts entirely for free. The event will kick-off later this week, on July 23, and will play the movies non-stop until July 25.