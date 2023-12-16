Fortnite's OG mode won't be the same in 2024

HQ

Whenever Fortnite hits on something popular, you can be sure Epic Games will bring it back at some point. It happened with the No Build mode, and it's going to happen again with Fortnite OG.

The return to the original map, guns, and more saw millions of players return to the battle royale, which led Epic Games to confirm that Fortnite OG would make a comeback next year. Speaking to Axios, Epic's head of Fortnite's ecosystem, Saxs Persson, gave us an update on what we'll see when it returns.

"It's just a matter of how and when, and how do we make it so it's not just the same," Persson said. This is a rather vague statement, not giving us much in terms of details, but at least we know that the experience we're getting will look a little different from the return to OG that we got this year.