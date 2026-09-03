Fortnite's next crossover is a movie none of us saw coming

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The Uprising, a sombre medieval drama about Andrew Garfield playing a peasant man who decides to lead a very real rebellion against the English nobility in the 12th century. Due to low interest in America, it has been rebranded as a Robin Hood story. Now, it also has a new game built within Fortnite.

We don't know what the marketers behind the movie are smoking, but we'd like to try it. The Fortnite x Uprising collaboration sees a new game mode arrive in the hit battle royale. You'll play as either the Kingsmen or the Rebels, and you'll level up in order to beat the enemy team, gathering more resources and eventually storming or defending a castle.

You'll fight past fortifications, face off against other players, and try and seek the loot at the heart of the castle. While this may be coming to Fortnite, calling it a collaboration may be a bit far, as in the trailer below it's noted that the game isn't sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, but perhaps this is the start of a new generation of movie games, where they're all made within Fortnite using UEFN.