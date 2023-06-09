Fortnite's new jungle, riding dinosaurs, Transformers and more shown in trailer

HQ

Epic rarely manages to keep upcoming Fortnite seasons secret, and Chapter 4 Season 3 was no exception.

Because Fortnite's new cinematic reveal trailer confirms that the third season will introduce a new large jungle area on the map where we seemingly can grind on vines, rideable Velociraptors, Optimus Prime, new weapons and even the return of Slone. We'll see how all of this works and looks in the actual game when the gameplay trailer arrives in a couple of hours at the time of writing. Then we'll get to jump in and check it out ourselves.