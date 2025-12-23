Fortnite's Kim Kardashian is beating even the most optimistic expectations

HQ

Quite recently, we reported that Kim Kardashian would be appearing in Fortnite with her own skin (in several different colors), as yet another of the hundreds of collaborations Epic has already had for its hyper-popular game. And she was clearly eagerly awaited.

So eagerly awaited, in fact, that after just a week and a half on the market, she is already one of the 70 most used skins (thanks The Gamer) of all time and has been played in nearly 38 million matches. And, of course, one can suspect that she will continue to climb, quickly. To make this even more impressive, remember that Kim must be purchased separately for V-Bucks (or "money" as some boomers call it), and is not included with any Battle Pass, unlike so many others on the list.

We suspected that Kim would be popular, but perhaps not this popular. Are you surprised that in just ten days she surpassed the lifetime usage of characters such as Harley Quinn, Tony Stark, Slim Shady, and Spider-Man (both regular and Miles Morales), among others?