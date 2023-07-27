Fortnite's Futurama crossover is here

HQ

In conjunction with the return of Matt Groening's wonderful cartoon series Futurama (read our review here), Epic Games yesterday announced a crossover collaboration for its wildly popular battle royale game Fortnite. And it's here now!

Besides charmingly drawn skins of Philip J. Fry, Leela, and Bender, new pickaxes, umbrellas and emotes including Zoidberg's crab walk, the collaboration also includes Bender's laser gun. This can either be found at random locations on the map or purchased by Bender himself in the Mega City harbour area.

Check out the launch trailer below, and take a look at the characters and dances too.