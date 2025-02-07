Fortnite's 2025 Global Championship will take place in France

HQ

Epic Games has revealed the host location for the 2025 Fortnite Championship Series Global Championship. The tournament, which will happen between September 6 and 7, will be heading to central France for action that is being hosted in the city of Lyon, specifically in the area of Lyon-Décines.

The tournament will flock to the LDLC Arena in the city and will see 33 trios (99 players) competing for a slice of a $2 million total prize pool, and also a trophy and the right to be known as a world champion.

While there is no further information, and we won't know attending teams and players until much later in the year after several qualification tournaments have occurred, what we do know is that tickets will be going on-sale for the event on February 13 and 14.