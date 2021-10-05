Fortnitemares will bring an update every day this October

HQ

There are very few games that celebrate the spooky season in a better way than what Epic delivers in Fortnite. The annual Fortnitemares is one of the most exciting seasonal events in the battle royale, as it offers a bunch of exciting activities and skins for horror fans to pick and flaunt in-game.

This year, Epic is going bigger than ever before, as it will be offering a Fortnitemares event that brings a new update every day, and will even see a new cosmetic set added to Fortnite based on iconic Universal Studios monsters.

Starting today in-game, Fortnitemares will include a list of Halloween outfits including Frankenstein's Monster and something from The Mummy (it's also noted that The Mummy from The Mummy will also find its way to the island as a character later in the month). On top of this, a few community-inspired skins will be making their debut, including Boxy and Boxer (spoiler alert, both are cardboard box related skins).

Throughout the event, we can also look forward to a new weapon, Limited Time Mode, and more rewards, as part of the Cubes' terrifying plan, although what exactly this is remains to be seen.

Last of all, Shortnitemares will also be returning giving players a chance to check out a bunch of spooky short films in Fortnite.

Take a slightly deeper look at everything that is planned over here.