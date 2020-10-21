Fortnitemares is back!

You're watching Advertisements

Fortnitemares has returned, and starting today players can begin completing challenges to unlock a whole range of great new gear for their accounts. This year will focus on in-game character/skin Midas, who has become a Shadow and has taken over The Authority. After reawakening his Henchmen, Shadow Midas is out for revenge, and it's your duty to stop him, but you must act quickly to avoid turning into a Shadow yourself.

In Fortnitemares 2020: Midas' Revenge, players will be eligible to unlock new cosmetics such as the Midas's Shadow Wrap, Smash O'-Lantern, Bobo Back Bling and much more through a series of in-game challenges.

Also, during this year's Fortnitemares event, Colombian reggaeton star, J Balvin will be performing in the title, in the Party Royale mode. This show will premiere on Halloween at 9PM EST (2PM BST), with rebroadcasts the following day, at a more respectable UK time of 2PM and 8PM BST.

Fortnitemares is set to last until November 3. To check out what's available in further depth, be sure to check out the video above.