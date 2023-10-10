Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Fortnite

Fortnitemares 2023 brings Jack Skellington, Michael Myers, and Alan Wake

As well as a ton of other spooky additions.

HQ

Epic Games has now announced what will be coming to Fortnite for the annual Fortnitemares in-game event. Alongside a slate of new spooky themed weapons and items, such as the Pumpkin Launcher and the Witch Broom, this year's event will see a few exciting crossovers making their debut.

Fans of slashers will be glad to see Michael Myers joining the battle royale as part of Fortnitemares, with this collaboration including a skin, an emote, a pickaxe (well...knife) and a Back Bling.

Remedy will be celebrating its connections with Epic by bringing Alan Wake to Fortnite this October too, with a bundle that sees the Alan Wake 2 version of the famed writer appearing in the game, alongside a pickaxe, Back Bling, and weapon wrap.

And to cap things off because it wouldn't be Halloween without this film popping up, A Nightmare Before Christmas is also coming to Fortnite, with Jack Skellington debuting as a skin with a Santa variant too (perfect for Christmas in a few months), a Glider, Back Bling, and pickaxe to boot.

You can read more about how Epic is celebrating Fornitemares this year over here.

Fortnite

