Fortnitemares 2023 brings Jack Skellington, Michael Myers, and Alan Wake

Epic Games has now announced what will be coming to Fortnite for the annual Fortnitemares in-game event. Alongside a slate of new spooky themed weapons and items, such as the Pumpkin Launcher and the Witch Broom, this year's event will see a few exciting crossovers making their debut.

Fans of slashers will be glad to see Michael Myers joining the battle royale as part of Fortnitemares, with this collaboration including a skin, an emote, a pickaxe (well...knife) and a Back Bling.

Remedy will be celebrating its connections with Epic by bringing Alan Wake to Fortnite this October too, with a bundle that sees the Alan Wake 2 version of the famed writer appearing in the game, alongside a pickaxe, Back Bling, and weapon wrap.

And to cap things off because it wouldn't be Halloween without this film popping up, A Nightmare Before Christmas is also coming to Fortnite, with Jack Skellington debuting as a skin with a Santa variant too (perfect for Christmas in a few months), a Glider, Back Bling, and pickaxe to boot.

