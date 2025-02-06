Fortnite x Godzilla x Kong gets a new line of merch

HQ

Fortnite can pretty much have any collaboration, it seems. From pop stars to cartoon characters, we've seen almost every universe imaginable come to the famous battle royale. Even a collab that was thought to be impossible, bringing Godzilla and King Kong to the game, has now finally happened.

And, if you're looking to take your love for Fortnite, Godzilla, and Kong outside of the game and into reality, a new line of merch from Legendary lets you do just that. Largely, this merch line just features the characters as they're portrayed in the game across a few t-shirts, hoodies, and mugs.

There's also a blanket if you want to wrap yourself up in these two monstrosities on the cold winter nights. Also, if you prefer Godzilla over Kong or vice versa, you can grab merch with just the one character on it.

