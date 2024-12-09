Fortnite Wrapped lets you track your stats for 2024

HQ

While you might think of Wrapped as something that only applies to music apps like Spotify, but if you want to track your stats in games, some titles like Valorant and Fortnite are allowing you to see your stats for this year.

To locate your Fortnite Wrapped, you'll need to head over to Fortnite.gg, a website that lets you stick in your Epic Games Username to see how many hours, wins, and eliminations you've got. Of course, not everyone is looking to be a pro, but if you are keen on honing your skills, you might want to keep these stats in mind for 2025.

You can head over to get your Fortnite Wrapped here, and be sure to let us know what your scores are.