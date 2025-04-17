Fortnite will showcase a "Star Wars Special Announcement" on Saturday

HQ

It's almost time for the long Easter weekend, a lengthy break that this year also happens to coincide with the Star Wars Celebration 2025 event that is happening in Japan. We already know most of what to expect from the fan convention, but now another little showcase has been revealed, with this one more widely accessible for fans to experience and enjoy for themselves.

Disney is teaming up with Epic Games to host a Star Wars "Special Announcement" in Fortnite on Saturday, April 19. The show will happen in the evening on the ET time zone, meaning there is probably a very real chance that it happens on the morning of Sunday, April 20 for us in the UK and Europe.

As for what the show will offer, we're told that it will explore "what's coming next to Fortnite," meaning it does seem likely that it will present new cosmetics to purchase or earn, and perhaps even a new event to enjoy.

Will you be checking out this Special Announcement?