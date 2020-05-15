Fortnite will hit PS5 and Xbox Series X on launch day

You watching Advertisements

Epic Games just introduces Unreal Engine 5, the new set of tools used to create next-gen video games. A tech demo running live on PlayStation 5 was the first look at what could be created and played in the near future. All that aside, there are still a lot of people who will want to stick to Fortnite. Some of those, on next-gen consoles.

Fortnite will be on PS5 and Xbox Series X on launch day, Epic Games announced. The first playable version on those consoles will be built with UE4 but migrated to UE5 version in mid-2021. Once again, Epic takes the iconic franchise as an example of what any developer can create using Epic tools. "We're designing for forward compatibility, so you can get started with next-gen development now in UE4 and move your projects to UE5 when ready", said the company in a blog post.