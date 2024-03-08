Fortnite will have you challenging Greek gods in the new season

HQ

Fortnite has just released the trailer for the second season of its fifth chapter. Fans have been speculating for a while this would have something to do with Greek mythology, as the season was heralded by Pandora's Box being opened.

Now, thanks to the new trailer, we see that there's a great focus on the Greek myths in this new season. From Zeus to Hades, you'll get skins relating to the Greek gods, as well as some other iconic figures from Greek mythology such as Medusa and Cerberus.

Also, there's a quick moment where we see Korra from the Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series waterbending, so that confirms we're getting some sort of Avatar crossover. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.