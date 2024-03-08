English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Fortnite will have you challenging Greek gods in the new season

After Peter Griffin, we guess the only natural way up is the path to Mount Olympus.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fortnite has just released the trailer for the second season of its fifth chapter. Fans have been speculating for a while this would have something to do with Greek mythology, as the season was heralded by Pandora's Box being opened.

Now, thanks to the new trailer, we see that there's a great focus on the Greek myths in this new season. From Zeus to Hades, you'll get skins relating to the Greek gods, as well as some other iconic figures from Greek mythology such as Medusa and Cerberus.

Also, there's a quick moment where we see Korra from the Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series waterbending, so that confirms we're getting some sort of Avatar crossover. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.

HQ

Related texts

0
Lady Gaga confirmed for Fortnite

Lady Gaga confirmed for Fortnite
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

The artist/actress didn't know what the game was five years ago - and is now entering the ever popular battle royale herself.



Loading next content