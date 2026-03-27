Fortnite will feature Disney's Hercules skins from 28 March

HQ

Fortnite is mired in controversy following the recent mass layoff at Epic, which included some of the Battle Royale's most prominent staff members in recent years. However, Epic's famous game is carrying on as if nothing has happened and continues to announce new collaborations, skins and content.

The latest additions to Epic's battle royale from Disney are the quintessential Greek mythological characters, Hercules, and below you can see what Hades, Meg and Hercules look like in Fortnite.

Although this collaboration will be available from 28 March, we don't yet know the prices or pickaxes for these characters, but we can see the new emotes here:

If you're thinking of joining Fortnite thanks to this collaboration, take a look at our guide.

Will you go from Zero to Hero with these skins?