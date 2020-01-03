Fortnite was last year's biggest digital earner

They say that lightning doesn't strike twice but that doesn't apply to Epic and Fortnite, which was the highest-earning digital game of last year, a feat it has achieved for two years running.

The figures come via SuperData, which claims that Fortnite generated $1.8 billion in 2019. While that's down from 2018's $2.4 billion, it's still a good $200 million better than the game's nearest rival, Nexon's Dungeon Fighter Online.

The numbers also point to a worldwide 3% year-on-year rise in digital sales to $120.1 billion in 2019, with that split across mobile ($64.4 billion - although around 80% of that was spent on free-to-play games), PC ($29.6 billion), and console ($15.4 billion).

Naturally, the headliner is Fortnite, which "stabilised" after a crazy 2018. 2019 saw Epic partner with a number of high profile IPs, most notably with the Star Wars crossover that dropped around the launch of The Rise of Skywalker. The game was also refreshed this year, with a new map replacing the old one and a number of gameplay improvements thrown into the mix.

