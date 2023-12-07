Fortnite unveils ridiculous line-up for its Festival mode

HQ

Fortnite has become more than just a multiplayer battle royale. That's ever apparent in this latest chapter, where a Lego survival-adventure game mode is debuting, as is a rhythm game. Talking about the latter mode, Epic Games has now revealed the launch line-up for the mode, and it's a pretty damn stacked one.

Fortnite Festival will arrive with a whole slate of songs that will be playable on a rotation. This includes Thunder by Imagine Dragons, Go With the Flow by Queens of the Stone Age, Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes, Blinding Lights and The Hills by The Weeknd, Bad Romance by Lady Gaga, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, and of course, the UK's unofficial national anthem, Mr. Brightside by The Killers.

You can see the full line-up for the mode below, and can first check out Fortnite Festival when it debuts on December 9.