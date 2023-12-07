Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Fortnite

      Fortnite unveils ridiculous line-up for its Festival mode

      A bunch of major artists and popular songs will be on rotation in Epic Games' title.

      HQ

      Fortnite has become more than just a multiplayer battle royale. That's ever apparent in this latest chapter, where a Lego survival-adventure game mode is debuting, as is a rhythm game. Talking about the latter mode, Epic Games has now revealed the launch line-up for the mode, and it's a pretty damn stacked one.

      Fortnite Festival will arrive with a whole slate of songs that will be playable on a rotation. This includes Thunder by Imagine Dragons, Go With the Flow by Queens of the Stone Age, Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes, Blinding Lights and The Hills by The Weeknd, Bad Romance by Lady Gaga, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, and of course, the UK's unofficial national anthem, Mr. Brightside by The Killers.

      You can see the full line-up for the mode below, and can first check out Fortnite Festival when it debuts on December 9.

      Fortnite

