Fortnite to mark Star Wars Day with big crossover

We're fast approaching Star Wars Day. May the 4th is only a few weeks away and to mark the traditional annual celebration of all things Star Wars, Epic Games is collaborating with Disney for a slate of Star Wars offerings.

While the specifics of the crossover this year have yet to be revealed, Fortnite insider ShiinaBR has mentioned on X that we can at least look forward to the famed Mos Eisley Cantina Band making their arrival in Fortnite Festival as part of the event. This will also include Star Wars Jam Tracks and instruments to be used too.

Otherwise, Lego Fortnite has confirmed it will be involved in the crossover, but there is no confirmed word as of yet if Rocket Racing will also have some form of crossover.