Fortnite to make real cinema history with missing Kill Bill footage kicking off Chapter 7

Fortnite has had countless collaborations along the way, but there have been none quite like the one unveiled last night at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles. The game's Chapter Seven, Pacific Break will kick off on 30 November, just a day after the final event of Chapter Six, which is almost an Avengers: Endgame moment in video games, full of references and collaborations. But focusing on the future, Fortnite's upcoming Chapter 7 will begin by doing something unheard of: Completing the canon of a movie released almost 25 years ago.

We're talking about the Lost Chapter Yuki's Revenge from Kill Bill, Quentin Tarantino's cult film. This Chapter will feature the discarded footage from the film in which the sister of Gogo Yubari (the piscopathic schoolgirl with a chain and a ball who attacks Uma Thurman in the restaurant), Yuki Yubari, travels to the United States to seek revenge for Gogo's death and fights Black Mamba, a fight that ends with the destruction of the mythical Pussy Wagon vehicle. We don't have much idea how this will play out in the game, but Quentin Tarantino himself has given his blessing for it to happen.

The event also saw the unveiling yesterday of several skins related to Tarantino's dual film, such as Gogo herself, which will only be available by purchasing a ticket to the event from the US.

Fortnite certainly continues to prove that it is capable of folding reality around itself, and there's no doubt that many film buffs who have never played the game before will now be dropping off the bus to The Island.