Fortnite to introduce way to block confrontational emotes

Fortnite is all about inclusivity but sometimes you have to wonder if it takes the concept too far. In a new short blog post, Epic Games reveals that it is introducing a new privacy option that allows players to turn off "confrontational emotes". Essentially, if you're sick and tired of seeing someone griefing and teasing you after they eliminate you in a match, this is the tool for you.

When the feature debuts in today's update, it will only include four emotes, but no doubt over time more will be added to the list. As for what these emotes are, they include Laugh It Up, Take the L, Whipcrack, and Make It Plantain.

The setting can be located in the Social Privacy tab of the Account and Privacy settings portion of the game, and can be switched between inactive, always active, or to only allow friends in your party to be able to tease you with confrontational emotes.