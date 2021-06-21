Fortnite to host a "Cosmic Summer Celebration" starting tomorrow

Epic Games has revealed that starting tomorrow, June 22, it will be hosting a "Cosmic Summer Celebration" in Fortnite. Set to start at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST, the event promises "new quests, new rewards, and a whole lot of fun with your friends!", and will run for two-weeks in-game. We're expected to be hearing more about the event soon.

Epic also revealed that the Mad Titan Thanos would be returning to the game, this time as a wearable skin. Previously available as part of the Avengers: Infinity War crossover that saw players have to acquire Infinity Stones to defeat all opponents as Thanos to win the game, the Titan will be available as a collection of cosmetics, first available to the teams who perform best during the Thanos Cup taking place today, June 21. Those who don't unlock the skin today will get the opportunity to buy it (and its Back Bling) from the Item Shop starting June 26. Take a look at the cosmetics below.