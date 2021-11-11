Fortnite to get its long-rumoured Naruto crossover next week

HQ

It's been rumoured for quite some time that the anime Naruto would be coming to Fortnite as part of a crossover, but how exactly remained unclear. For a while it was assumed that the upcoming season would be themed around the anime, but that has since been shutdown as Epic has revealed that Naruto will be coming to the game as soon as next week.

The crossover will officially join Fortnite on November 16, but as for what exactly it will entail, that remains unclear. Renowned Fortnite leaker HYPEX has stated that it will include the Hidden Village Creative Hub as well as a bunch of cosmetics that will all release on the same day, but the details themselves are still unspecified.