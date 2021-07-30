Fortnite to bring Bloodsport to the island ahead of The Suicide Squad's release

Next week, the next stage of the DC Extended Universe is coming to cinemas, with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad set to hit theatres around the globe. To mark the movies' release, DC has partnered with Epic Games to bring Bloodsport (one of the new members of the Suicide Squad) to Fortnite.

Set to be available to grab directly from the in-game Item Shop, the character will be around starting from August 4 at 1:00 BST / 2:00 CEST.

There's no mention of how much the skin will cost, or how long it will remain in the item shop for, but we do have a new trailer showing it off in all of its glory in-game. Take a look at it below.

Likewise, if you haven't seen the trailer for The Suicide Squad, you can find that below as well.