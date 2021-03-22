Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Fortnite

Fortnite: The Chipotle Challenger Series is returning in 2021

It has a grand prize pool of $250,000 split over four different series.

Chipotle has revealed that its Fortnite Challenger Series is returning in 2021. The competition features over $250,000 in cash and prizes, and it's split into four series across the year. The duos tournament is completely free to enter and you can register by clicking the following link (this is providing that you are over 13 and live in either the USA and Canada).

The Spring 2021 tournament is split into four different qualifiers which take place between March 23 and 28. Within each qualifier, only 10 teams will be selected to progress to the grand finals, along with 10 invited teams. The Spring Finale is planned to be held on March 30 and will feature a total prize pool of $35,000 in cash and prizes.

Fortnite

Thanks, ESTNN.

