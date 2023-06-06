Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Fortnite teaser confirms next season will be revealed at Summer Game Fest

We finally get a peek at the rumoured jungle area.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Geoff Keighley has always had a great relationship with Epic Games, which has lead to several Fornite announcements being made at his shows. Thursday's Summer Game Fest will not be an exception.

Because Epic has given us the first very short teaser trailer for the third season of Fortnite Chapter 4, and confirms we'll get the full version in the Summer Game Fest show that starts at 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST on June 8. The teaser itself is rather telling as well, however, as it seemingly confirms the rumours of a jungle area being added to the map. We'll see just how big and impactful the Wilds season is in two days.

Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content