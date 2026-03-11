Fortnite Save the World will be free in April and will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Fortnite Save the World, the original Fortnite mode that was overshadowed by the popular Battle Royale mode, is a mode where, forgive the redundancy, we have to save the world. Far from being focused on PVP like most Fortnite modes, here we have to fight all kinds of non-human enemies, and the variety of missions that arrive each week in this mode, as well as the story expansions, make it a very popular option among fans who don't want to fight other people. In fact, a few weeks ago we told you how to get some free V-Bucks thanks to this mode.

Epic Games has confirmed today that Save the World mode will no longer be paid for and that it will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2. All this will happen on 16 April, and if you want to register on the official website, you can get rewards if the registration targets are met. The only platforms that will not have this mode, for the time being, are the original Nintendo Switch and smartphones.

Although this is good news that will give everyone who hasn't purchased this mode before a chance to try out new game modes, it comes at a time when Epic is surrounded by controversy as it has raised the price of V-Bucks and battle passes give fewer V-Bucks as a reward.

Does Save the World mode compensate for these changes to V-Bucks? It also remains to be seen whether, as a free mode, it will continue to offer as many rewards as before.

Are you going to try Save the World mode?