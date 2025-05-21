Fortnite returns to iOS, via the App Store in the U.S. and Epic Games Store in Europe

HQ

Just recently, we reported on the news that Apple had decided to block Epic Games re-submission of Fortnite as a mobile game, stopping the game from being available to download on iOS devices around the world. At the time, this seemed like yet another reason for the pair to engage in legal proceedings, but it looks like Apple at least has caved.

Epic now notes that Fortnite is now back on iOS devices. For those in the U.S., this will be via the App Store, but for those of us in Europe, you'll be able to snag the game via the Epic Games Store or on AltStore.

Epic explains: "Fortnite is BACK on the App Store in the U.S. on iPhones and iPads... and on the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the E.U! It'll show up in Search soon!"

The question now remains about how long Fortnite will remain accessible on iOS systems...