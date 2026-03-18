Fortnite returns to Google Play as soon as tomorrow, March 19

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Recently, the long-drawn out legal battle between Epic Games and Google came to a close, with a court ruling that Google's Play Store commission would be reduced from 30% to 20%, part of what Epic had spent years campaigning for. As this legal conflict has now been wrapped up and Google has allowed Epic Games to bring Fortnite back to its store, you might be wondering when exactly this debut will be happening.

It has been confirmed that Fortnite will return to Google Play as soon as tomorrow, March 19, around six years after the game was initially delisted from the storefront. So yep, you'll be able to download Fortnite on Android devices without needing to head to third-party stores and such.

The catch with Fortnite returning to Google Play is that this effectively means Epic cannot wage war with Google any further, as the court ruling also stated that Epic cannot request any further changes to the Play Store or drag Google's name through the mud publicly. Effectively, it seems like this ongoing battle is now over, and we can simply go back to enjoying the battle royale on a multitude of mobile devices easily.