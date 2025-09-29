Fortnite removes dance emoji as a result of the latest Peacemaker episode

HQ

We want to start by saying that this news contains a massive spoiler for the latest episode of Peacemaker. If you haven't seen it yet, you should definitely watch it (because it was awesome), and consider reading something else until then.

In the episode, a pretty big twist was revealed: the parallel dimension that Peacemaker traveled to, and is considering moving to permanently, is not at all what it seems to be. Beneath the tidy surface lies the fact that the Nazis seem to have won the world war. The United States is ruled by Nazis, and people of color are completely absent.

Epic Games was unaware of this when they recently added a dance emote from Peacemaker. And knowing that there is a version of the character who is a devout Nazi and the fact that he appears to be forming a swastika with his arms, it was quickly removed.

The emote will apparently not be returning, and anyone who purchased it will receive a refund. Epic writes:

"We're disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into this collab emote. Assuming it's not coming back, we'll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks."

Check out Culture Craves Threads post below for a look at what the now-disappeared emote looked like.