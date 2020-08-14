Fortnite removed from iOS App Store and Google Play Store

You're watching Advertisements

A feud with Apple and Google on one side, and Epic Games on the other, has boiled over today, with Fortnite no longer available on the App Store and Google Play Store, although players with the latest version of the game can currently still access servers (and you can still install the game on Android, just not iOS).

The developer isn't happy with the "high fees" that it has to hand over to the platform holders in order to operate on their stores. That being the case, Epic looked for ways to give users alternative payment methods, offering them the same amount of in-game currency for a lower fee if purchased directly from Epic. However, this move contradicts both platform holders' respective terms and conditions and therefore the game was withdrawn from both stores over the course of the today, at least partly, and that's how things stand at the time of writing.

If the situation doesn't come to a mutually agreeable conclusion soon, mobile Fortnite players will no longer be able to access Epic's online servers once the upcoming Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 kicks off. Epic Games, which escalated this argument on two fronts today, is currently taking legal action against Apple (and presumably Google), who reportedly get 30% of every cash payment made via the App Store. Google has a similar model.

To further increase the pressure on Apple, Epic is even calling on its player-base to "join the fight against Apple". The makers of Fortnite even went as far as referencing 1984, although we're struggling to draw the parallels on that particular point.

Epic's quick response and organised communication and in-game messaging suggests that this campaign and its consequences were carefully planned and executed. The developer's tone is unmistakable: they want their legion of fans to pressure Apple and Google into lowering their fees.

Of course, Epic recently made similarly seismic moves by taking on Steam and trying to break Valve's monopoly over the PC space. That's going quite well with the Epic Games Store continuing to build its customer base, and now the company clearly has its sights on Apple and Google and challenging the status quo on mobile.