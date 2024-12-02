Fortnite recently reached a new all-time player peak

HQ

If you ever had doubts that Fortnite is still one of the biggest video games in the world, the events of the past weekend will settle that argument. As part of the recent Remix: The Finale live event that saw various major musicians performing in-game, including Eminem and Ice Spice, Epic Games' battle royale managed to reach a new all-time player count peak.

Yep, seven years after launch Fortnite continues to be an indomitable force, with the game hitting a peak of 14,343,880 players. As of writing, it also has just under a million players, with the 24-hour peak being at 4,789,430, which for reference is higher than any game has ever reached on Steam by a significant margin.

The game with the biggest peak ever on Steam is still PUBG: Battlegrounds, which drew in over 3.2 million players at once years ago, a peak that has seemed unattainable by any since. Fortnite's recent 24-hour high smashes that record.

In fact to further prove the scale of Fortnite, Steam's latest all-time high in players that was again recently achieved, accounting for players in all games on the platform, is almost 39 million, showing that Fortnite alone has made up around 35% of Steam's playerbase. Wow.

Were you one of the millions that flocked to the battle royale over the weekend?