Fortnite players have already collected $36 million for Ukraine efforts

During the weekend, Epic and Microsoft announced that all money spent on Fortnite until April 4 would go straight to helping Ukraine during Russia's aggression.

As Fortnite is a major game that just started Chapter 3: Season 2 and recently has got guest appearances from characters like Doctor Strange, Forbes expected this to become "a big deal" that would net Ukraine efforts "tens of millions of dollars". So was Forbes right?

We have to say no. In a very good way. It's about to become much, much bigger than that. After less than two days of this campaign, Epic now tweets:

"Together we've already raised $36 million USD for humanitarian relief for Ukraine. The funds will go to @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees, @DirectRelief."

How much it will end up being at the end of April 4 remains to be seen, but this will most likely be the single biggest dedicated video game donation of all time, unless something very surprising happen. So kudos to all Fortnite players, Epic and Microsoft. Now keep the money rolling and get some cool skins while also helping a country affected by so much suffering and destruction from Russia.