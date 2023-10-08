Fortnite players can now design their own BMW iX2

HQ

Crossovers in Fornite are pretty much a weekly occurrence at this point, but this latest collaboration with BMW sets a new first for the ever-popular battle royale.

The game's very first car creator has been added to the game and it enables players to create their very own BMW iX2. Players can find this car creator in a new virtual city of the future known as "Hypnopolis." According to a press release we recieved, this new location "embodies the innovative and sustainable vision of the BMW Group."

At launch players will be able to initially choose from a limited palette of gamified paint schemes, rims or trunk contents. After the car's communications launch on October 11, the series paint finishes, series rims and interior options for the new BMW iX2 will then also be available in the Car Creator.

Players can use the Island Code 3541-0917-2429 to enter Hypnopolis.