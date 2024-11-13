Fortnite OG returns permanently next month

HQ

We've seen Epic Games flaunt with the idea of Fortnite OG before in the past, with this being a way for fans to delve into the battle royale's most original format. It's Chapter 1 - Season 1, so basically before the game went metaversal and wild and wonderful as we know it today, and this is something that long-time fans of the game have been clamouring and getting excited for each time it comes back as a limited-time mode. This won't be happening in the future.

Because Fortnite OG is returning in December and will be here to stay. Forever. The mode will be a permanent inclusion into the battle royale starting from December 6, and as for what players will be in store for, we're told:

"OG is coming BACK and is here to stay. Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6."

Essentially, if you've been looking for a way to drop it like it's 2017, then you won't want to miss Fortnite OG's return next month.