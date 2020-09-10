Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle announced

You're watching Advertisements

Despite the problems arose with Apple this summer, which led to a hard lawsuit but also to Fortnite's removal from App Store, Epic Games don't seem interested in stopping. Today it has announced a new Nintendo Switch Edition Fortnite Bundle, which will be available for purchase on October 30.

This special bundle includes; the Nintendo Switch console with a unique Fortnite design on the back; exclusive yellow Joy-Con (L) and blue Joy-Con (R); the base for Nintendo Switch with an exclusive Fortnite design; pre-installed Fortnite software and, finally, the download code for Wildcat Package.

If you are Fortnite's biggest fan, you can't miss this special bundle! Check out the console pictures below and let us know what you think in the comments below.