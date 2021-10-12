Fortnite movie reportedly considered by Epic

HQ

Even though Fortnite is still has huge player base and is absolutely enormously popular, there is no doubt Epic took a hit when the game was removed from Apple's platforms earlier this year. This means Epic has to find new ways of expanding the brands, and one of them seems to include a movie.

According to sources close to The Information, three people from LucasFilm have joined Epic fairly recently and a movie has been discussed internally, although no plans has actually started yet. As more and more video games have been successfully turned into movies recently, we wouldn't be too surprised if it actually happened.

Perhaps it also is a good opportunity to expand the universe and lore of Fortnite, which isn't exactly easy to follow.

Thanks Eurogamer