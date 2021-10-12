English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Fortnite movie reportedly considered by Epic

A few members of LucasFilm have joined the developer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Even though Fortnite is still has huge player base and is absolutely enormously popular, there is no doubt Epic took a hit when the game was removed from Apple's platforms earlier this year. This means Epic has to find new ways of expanding the brands, and one of them seems to include a movie.

According to sources close to The Information, three people from LucasFilm have joined Epic fairly recently and a movie has been discussed internally, although no plans has actually started yet. As more and more video games have been successfully turned into movies recently, we wouldn't be too surprised if it actually happened.

Perhaps it also is a good opportunity to expand the universe and lore of Fortnite, which isn't exactly easy to follow.

Fortnite

Thanks Eurogamer

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy