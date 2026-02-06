Fortnite: "Love & Legends" Event, New Music Pass and more!

HQ

We recently told you about the spectacular trailer for Chappell Roan in Fortnite, as well as some of the songs that accompany her on her own "Music Pass", but this update doesn't come alone and brings us new missions, free levels, and new cosmetics.

"Love & Legends," as you can imagine, being about love and legends, is a temporary event that premieres shortly before Valentine's Day and will run throughout February, offering us everything from free levels for logging in to weekends with experience bonuses, a heart-shaped storm, new weapons, and new skins based on K-Pop Demon Hunters.

As if that weren't enough, there are also exclusive event missions where we will be rewarded for playing as a team with other people, and the user interface has also been updated to make it more intuitive and comfortable to navigate the (increasingly crowded) Fortnite menu.

One of the most striking changes is that each main mode, such as Battle Royale or Blitz, now has the option of ranked and "zero build" modes within its interface, instead of counting as separate modes as was the case until now.

Here's a trailer for this new event, and we recommend playing Fortnite over the next few days, as the login bonuses will only be available until 19th February.

