Fortnite live event Death Star Sabotage takes place on Saturday: it's short, be there on time!

Fortnite continues to redefine boundaries of traditional videogames with the live events, gathering millions of players at the same time to experience some gameplay events for limited time. And the next one was announced at the Summer Game Fest, related to Star Wars. It's called Death Star Sabotage and, honestly, if you were to catch some out-of-context clips, you may wouldn't realise that's the same game.

If you want to experience Death Star Sabotage at Fortnite, check it out on Saturday, June 7, at 19:00 BST, 20:00 CEST. "Jump in and pilot an X-wing or Imperial TIE fighter while you get ready for the event to begin. Once the countdown reaches zero, you'll be on your way to Death Star Sabotage!"

Be careful: this live event will be short, perhaps for half an hour... After that, the season will end, and with it most of the Star Ward content.