Fortnite Lego, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing are here to stay, according to Epic Games

HQ

What is Fortnite? Well, if you'd have asked me in 2017, I would've said it's a fun battle royale, but in 2023 it's a different beast entirely. Fortnite now has a survival/mini-Soulslike mode in Lego Fortnite, a rock band/rhythm game in Fortnite Festival, and a racing game in Rocket Racing.

These modes have taken a lot of time and effort to put into the game, and they've each proven to be incredibly popular. Some fans have been worried that these new ways to play would disappear over time, but Epic Games has reassured us they're not limited-time-events.

Epic even described Lego Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing as new games, not just modes. Even if you're not the biggest fan of Fortnite, it's hard to downplay the ambition of putting three entirely different genres into this battle royale, and seeing them each find their own success within the fanbase.

As Fortnite expands, we're left wondering what genre we'll see from the battle royale next. A fighting game? Point and click adventure? Dating sim? While these are all jokes, nothing seems out of the realms of possibility.