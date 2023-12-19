Fortnite is the most searched for video game on Pornhub

HQ

December is the month for yearly wrap-ups and the adult entertainment industry is no different, it seems. This means Pornhub has now published their annual lists of what people have been searching for, and the results are surprising.

The by far most searched for video game is actually Fortnite, and it is followed (in order) by Overwatch, Minecraft, Pokémon, Atomic Heart and Genshin Impact. There are even some people searching for porn with Super Mario Bros., Among Us and Cuphead. And a prime example of how popular Fortnite is can be found in the fact that the most searched for character is Chun-Li... from Fortnite. And it's not a typo, as Pornhub only includes search results with the character's name and game (to avoid cosplayers or pornstars who shares name with a video game character to show up in the list), so people really wants the Fortnite version of Chun-Li.

While female characters dominates the list, there are a couple of male ones including Mario and Sonic. We do have questions, but we're not sure we want the answers.