Fortnite is the most searched for game on Pornhub

HQ

Every year, porn site Pornhub traditionally publishes statistics on what computer and video gamers are interested in when it comes to so-called "adult entertainment". As in recent years, Fortnite pornography is something that's really popular and tops the list, closely followed by Genshin Impact and Pokémon (don't ask).

Among the most sought-after game characters, we find in turn Chin Li, Lara Croft and Tifa, but mascots like Sonic and Mario are also surprisingly high in demand.

By far the most common console to use for Pornhub browsing is PlayStation 5, followed by PlayStation 4 and then Xbox. We also note that some people visit the site using devices such as Nintendo 3DS and PS Vita.