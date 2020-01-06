Fortnite is the free-to-play title with the most revenue in 2019

Epic Games' Fortnite has been a colossal success, it's safe to say, and now a new report from SuperData reveals it was the top free-to-play game of 2019 when it comes to revenue, amassing $1.8 billion USD last year.

This sits above Nexon's Dungeon Fighter Online, at $1.6 billion, and mobile games made up six of the top 10, earning $64.4 billion as a whole.

It's also worth noting that Call of Duty Mobile has earned $116.8 million since October alone, which is another success story, as is Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour.

Interestingly, the same report notes that, while Fortnite has fewer players than League of Legends, those playing it on PC are over twice as likely to spend in-game when compared to Riot's title.

Have you spent a lot in Fortnite?

You watching Advertisements